US rig count increases while Canadian rig count decreases week-on-week

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on March 21, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by one to 593.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by two to 102 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by one 491. The overall US rig count is down by 31 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 19 to 180 rigs in the week ending March 21. The Canadian rig count was up by 11 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.