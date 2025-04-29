 |  Login 
US rig count increases while Canadian rig count decreases this week

Tuesday, 29 April 2025 01:05:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on April 25, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by two to 587.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 99 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 488. The overall US rig count is down by 26 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by six to 128 rigs in the week ending April 25. The Canadian rig count was up by 10 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


