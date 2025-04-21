 |  Login 
US rig count increases while Canadian rig count decreases this week

Monday, 21 April 2025 00:04:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on April 17 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by two to 585.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 98 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 487. The overall US rig count is down by 34 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by four to 134 rigs in the week ending April 17. The Canadian rig count was up by 7 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


