US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on February 21, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by four to 592.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 99 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by five to 493. The overall US rig count is down by 33 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by one to 244 rigs in the week ending February 21. The Canadian rig count was up by 13 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.