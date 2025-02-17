 |  Login 
US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

Monday, 17 February 2025 23:49:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on February 14, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by two to 588.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 101 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 488. The overall US rig count is down by 33 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by four to 245 rigs in the week ending February 14. The Canadian rig count was up by 11 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


