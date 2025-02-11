US rig count increases week-on-week and Canadian rig count decreases

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on February 7, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by four to 586.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by two to 100 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 480. The overall US rig count is down by 37 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by nine to 249 rigs in the week ending February 7. The Canadian rig count was up by 17 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.