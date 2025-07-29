 |  Login 
US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 31, 2025

Tuesday, 29 July 2025 23:54:25 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on July 25, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by two to 542.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by 5 to 122 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by seven to 420. The overall US rig count is down by 42 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by ten to 182 rigs in the week ending July 25. The Canadian rig count decreased by 29 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


