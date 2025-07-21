US rig count increases and Canadian rig count increases - week 30, 2025

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on July 18, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by seven to 544.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by 9 to 117 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by two to 427. The overall US rig count is down by 42 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by ten to 172 rigs in the week ending July 18. The Canadian rig count decreased by 25 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.