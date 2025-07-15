US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 29, 2025

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on July 11, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by two to 537.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained unchanged at 108 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by five to 429. The overall US rig count is down by 47 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by eleven to 162 rigs in the week ending July 11. The Canadian rig count decreased by 27 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.