 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 29, 2025

Tuesday, 15 July 2025 04:21:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on July 11, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by two to 537.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained unchanged at 108 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by five to 429. The overall US rig count is down by 47 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by eleven to 162 rigs in the week ending July 11. The Canadian rig count decreased by 27 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America 

Similar articles

Baku Steel doubles Azerboru’s pipe output with major modernization phase

15 Jul | Steel News

Price stable for Brazilian HDG exports

15 Jul | Flats and Slab

Canada concludes review on OCTG from China

11 Jul | Steel News

Saudi-based East Pipes inks another pipe supply contract with Abdullah Ibrahim Alsayegh

11 Jul | Steel News

US issues final decision of CVD review on OCTG from Turkey

11 Jul | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly rebound slightly

10 Jul | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

10 Jul | Tube and Pipe

EU issues definitive AD duty on tube and pipe fittings from three countries

10 Jul | Steel News

EAEU and UAE sign economic partnership agreement to boost bilateral trade

10 Jul | Steel News

Vallourec wins $130 million in OCTG contracts in Iraq with PetroChina and CNOOC

09 Jul | Steel News