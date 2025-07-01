 |  Login 
US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 27, 2025

Tuesday, 01 July 2025 02:03:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on June 27, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by seven to 547.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 109 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by six to 432. The overall US rig count is down by 34 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by one to 140 rigs in the week ending June 27. The Canadian rig count decreased by 36 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


