US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases this week

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on June 13, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by four to 555.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 113 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by three to 442. The overall US rig count is down by 35 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 24 to 138 rigs in the week ending June 13. The Canadian rig count decreased by 22 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.