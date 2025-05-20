 |  Login 
US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases this week

Tuesday, 20 May 2025 02:42:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on May 16, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by two to 576.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 100 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by one to 476. The overall US rig count is down by 28 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by seven to 121 rigs in the week ending May 16. The Canadian rig count increased by 7 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


