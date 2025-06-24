 |  Login 
US rig count decreases as Canadian rig count increases this week

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 04:23:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on June 20, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by one to 554.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 111 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 443. The overall US rig count is down by 34 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by one to 139 rigs in the week ending June 20. The Canadian rig count decreased by 27 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


