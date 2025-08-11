US rig count decreases and Canadian rig count increases - week 33, 2025

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on August 8, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by one to 539.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 123 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased was unchanged at 416. The overall US rig count is down by 49 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by three to 180 rigs in the week ending August 8. The Canadian rig count decreased by 37 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.