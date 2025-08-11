 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US rig count decreases and Canadian rig count increases - week 33, 2025

Monday, 11 August 2025 23:56:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on August 8, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by one to 539.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 123 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased was unchanged at 416. The overall US rig count is down by 49 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by three to 180 rigs in the week ending August 8. The Canadian rig count decreased by 37 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US Canada North America 

Similar articles

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly remain stable

07 Aug | Tube and Pipe

France’s steel product import value down 12.7 percent in Jan-May 2025

07 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 4.9 percent in Jan-May 2025

07 Aug | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

06 Aug | Tube and Pipe

US rig count decreases and Canadian rig count decreases - week 32, 2025

05 Aug | Steel News

Sinosteel and ArcelorMittal partner to build seamless pipe line in Saudi Arabia

05 Aug | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports down 21.7 percent in May 2025

01 Aug | Steel News

Turkey to lift customs duties on various steel products from Qatar

31 Jul | Steel News

HH Stainless to distribute Nippon Steel’s low-carbon pipes in Asia

31 Jul | Steel News

Vallourec divests Serimax to refocus on core business

31 Jul | Steel News