 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US rig count decreases and Canadian rig count increases this week

Tuesday, 10 June 2025 02:56:48 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on June 6, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by four to 559.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by five to 114 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by nineteen to 445. The overall US rig count is down by 35 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by two to 114 rigs in the week ending June 6. The Canadian rig count decreased by 29 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Canada US North America 

Similar articles

France’s steel product import value down 11.1 percent in Q1

09 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 5.1 percent in January-March

09 Jun | Steel News

Kazakhstan to replace LD pipe imports with new plant

05 Jun | Steel News

Egypt’s Ashry Steel to build new stainless steel plant

04 Jun | Steel News

EU terminates AD probe on seamless pipes from China

03 Jun | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 22.5 percent in March from February

03 Jun | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease this week

03 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine-based Interpipe posts higher net profit for 2024

02 Jun | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for OCTG from S. Korea

02 Jun | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 13.6 percent in March from February

29 May | Steel News