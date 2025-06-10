US rig count decreases and Canadian rig count increases this week

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on June 6, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by four to 559.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by five to 114 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by nineteen to 445. The overall US rig count is down by 35 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by two to 114 rigs in the week ending June 6. The Canadian rig count decreased by 29 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.