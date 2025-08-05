US rig count decreases and Canadian rig count decreases - week 32, 2025

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on August 1, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by two to 540.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by 2 to 124 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by four to 416. The overall US rig count is down by 46 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by five to 177 rigs in the week ending August 1. The Canadian rig count decreased by 42 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.