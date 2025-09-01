US rig count and Canadian rig count move down - week 36, 2025

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on August 29, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by two to 536.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by three to 119 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 412. The overall US rig count is down by 47 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by five to 175 rigs in the week ending August 29. The Canadian rig count decreased by 45 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.