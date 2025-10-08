 |  Login 
US rig count and Canadian rig count both remain unchanged - week 41, 2025

Wednesday, 08 October 2025 05:09:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on October 3, 2025, the US rotary rig count is unchanged at 549.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 118 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by eight to 431. The overall US rig count is down by 36 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count is unchanged at 190 rigs in the week ending October 3. The Canadian rig count decreased by 33 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


