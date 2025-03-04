US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase week-on-week

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on February 28, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by one to 593.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by three to 102 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by two to 491. The overall US rig count is down by 36 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by four to 248 rigs in the week ending February 28. The Canadian rig count was up by 17 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.