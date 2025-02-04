US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase week-on-week

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on January 31, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by six to 582.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 98 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by seven to 484. The overall US rig count is down by 37 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by thirteen to 228 rigs in the week ending January 31. The Canadian rig count was up by 26 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.