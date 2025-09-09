 |  Login 
US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase - week 37, 2025

Tuesday, 09 September 2025 02:26:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on September 5, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by one to 537.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 118 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by seven to 419. The overall US rig count is down by 45 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by six to 181 rigs in the week ending September 5. The Canadian rig count decreased by 39 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


