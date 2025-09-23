US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase for third consecutive week - week 39, 2025

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on September 19, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by three to 542.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained unchanged at 118 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by three to 424. The overall US rig count is down by 46 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by three to 189 rigs in the week ending September 19. The Canadian rig count decreased by 22 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.