US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase for second consecutive week - week 38, 2025

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on September 12, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by two to 539.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 118 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by three to 421. The overall US rig count is down by 51 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by five to 186 rigs in the week ending September 12. The Canadian rig count decreased by 32 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.