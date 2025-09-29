US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase for fourth consecutive week - week 40, 2025

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on September 26, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by seven to 549.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 117 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by eight to 432. The overall US rig count is down by 38 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by one to 190 rigs in the week ending September 26. The Canadian rig count decreased by 28 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.