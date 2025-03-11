US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease week-on-week

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on March 7, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by one to 592.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 101 and the number of rigs drilling for oil stayed the same at 491. The overall US rig count is down by 30 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by fourteen to 234 rigs in the week ending March 7. The Canadian rig count was up by 9 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.