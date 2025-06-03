 |  Login 
US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease this week

Tuesday, 03 June 2025 03:11:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on May 30, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by three to 563.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 99 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by one to 464. The overall US rig count is down by 37 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count went down by two to 112 rigs in the week ending May 30. The Canadian rig count decreased by 16 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


