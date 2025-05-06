 |  Login 
US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease this week

Tuesday, 06 May 2025 03:06:43 (GMT+3)

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on May 2, 2025, the US rotary rig count increased by three to 584.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by two to 101 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by five to 483. The overall US rig count is down by 21 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by eight to 120 rigs in the week ending May 2. The Canadian rig count was unchanged compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


