US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease this week

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on April 11, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by seven to 583.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 97 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by eight to 486. The overall US rig count is down by 34 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 15 to 138 rigs in the week ending April 11. The Canadian rig count was down by 3 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.