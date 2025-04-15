 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease this week

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 02:49:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on April 11, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by seven to 583.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 97 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by eight to 486. The overall US rig count is down by 34 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 15 to 138 rigs in the week ending April 11. The Canadian rig count was down by 3 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US Canada North America 

Similar articles

US issues final AD margins for cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India

15 Apr | Steel News

Turkey exhausts EU’s some flat and steel import quotas for Q2

14 Apr | Steel News

Erciyas Çelik Boru receives order from Turkey’s largest thermal power plants

09 Apr | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices edge down

09 Apr | Tube and Pipe

France’s Vallourec to supply OCTG pipes to Algeria

08 Apr | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 5.5 percent in January

08 Apr | Steel News

US maintains AD/CVD duty on circular welded line pipe from China

08 Apr | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease this week

08 Apr | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD review results on circular welded pipes from Thailand

07 Apr | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices stable or down slightly

03 Apr | Tube and Pipe