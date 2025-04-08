 |  Login 
US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease this week

Tuesday, 08 April 2025 03:08:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on April 4, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by two to 590.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by seven to 96 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by four to 494. The overall US rig count is down by 30 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 10 to 153 rigs in the week ending April 4. The Canadian rig count was up by 17 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


