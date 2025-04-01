 |  Login 
US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease this week

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 01:58:34 (GMT+3)

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on March 28, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by one to 593.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 103 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by one to 490. The overall US rig count is down by 29 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 17 to 163 rigs in the week ending March 28. The Canadian rig count was up by 12 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


