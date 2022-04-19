﻿
US residential building permits and housing starts rise in March while completions decline

Tuesday, 19 April 2022
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in March were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,873,000. This is 0.4 percent above the revised February rate of 1,865,000 and is 6.7 percent above the March 2021 rate of 1,755,000.

Single‐family authorizations in March were at a rate of 1,147,000; this is 4.8 percent below the revised February figure of 1,205,000.  Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 672,000 in March.

Privately‐owned housing starts in March were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,793,000.  This is 0.3 percent (±12.3 percent) above the revised February estimate of 1,788,000 and is 3.9 percent (±8.9 percent) above the March 2021 rate of 1,725,000. 

Single‐family housing starts in March were at a rate of 1,200,000; this is 1.7 percent (±12.3 percent) below the revised February figure of 1,221,000. The March rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 574,000. 

Privately‐owned housing completions in March were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,303,000.  This is 4.5 percent (±11.3 percent) below the revised February estimate of 1,365,000 and is 13.0 percent (±9.8 percent) below the March 2021 rate of 1,497,000. 

Single‐family housing completions in March were at a rate of 1,000,000; this is 6.4 percent (±10.7 percent) below the revised February rate of 1,068,000. The March rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 292,000.


Tags: USA North America construction 

