US residential building permits and housing starts rise in August while completions decline

Tuesday, 21 September 2021 20:00:46 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in August were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,728,000.

This is 6.0 percent (±1.4 percent) above the revised July rate of 1,630,000 and is 13.5 percent (±1.8 percent) above the August 2020 rate of 1,522,000.

Single‐family authorizations in August were at a rate of 1,054,000; this is 0.6 percent (±1.3 percent) above the revised July figure of 1,048,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 632,000 in August.

Privately‐owned housing starts in August were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,615,000. This is 3.9 percent (±11.3 percent) above the revised July estimate of 1,554,000 and is 17.4 percent (±12.1 percent) above the August 2020 rate of 1,376,000.

Single‐family housing starts in August were at a rate of 1,076,000; this is 2.8 percent (±10.4 percent) below the revised July figure of 1,107,000. The August rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 530,000.

Privately‐owned housing completions in August were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,330,000. This is 4.5 percent (±11.1 percent) below the revised July estimate of 1,392,000, but is 9.4 percent (±10.3 percent) above the August 2020 rate of 1,216,000.

Single‐family housing completions in August were at a rate of 971,000; this is 2.8 percent (±9.6 percent) above the revised July rate of 945,000. The August rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 356,000.