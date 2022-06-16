US residential building permits and housing starts drop in May while completions rise

Thursday, 16 June 2022 18:20:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in May were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,695,000. This is 7.0 percent below the revised April rate of 1,823,000, but is 0.2 percent above the May 2021 rate of 1,691,000.

Single‐family authorizations in May were at a rate of 1,048,000; this is 5.5 percent below the revised April figure of 1,109,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 592,000 in May.



Privately‐owned housing starts in May were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,549,000. This is 14.4 percent (±8.9 percent) below the revised April estimate of 1,810,000 and is 3.5 percent (±10.7 percent) below the May 2021 rate of 1,605,000.

Single‐family housing starts in May were at a rate of 1,051,000; this is 9.2 percent (±11.0 percent) below the revised April figure of 1,157,000. The May rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 469,000.



Privately‐owned housing completions in May were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,465,000. This is 9.1 percent (±22.6 percent) above the revised April estimate of 1,343,000 and is 9.3 percent (±19.0 percent) above the May 2021 rate of 1,340,000.

Single‐family housing completions in May were at a rate of 1,043,000; this is 2.8 percent (±13.6 percent) above the revised April rate of 1,015,000. The May rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 417,000.