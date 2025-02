The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has rescinded the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate (CTL Plate) from France for the period of review between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

The review was initiated on July 5, 2024. The DOC concluded there were no suspended entries of subject merchandise from Dillinger France during the period of review.