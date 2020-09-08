﻿
English
US raw steel production up 3.3 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 00:27:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on September 5, 2020, US domestic raw steel production was 1,428,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 63.7 percent.

Production for the week ending September 5, 2020 is up 3.3 percent from the previous week ending August 29, 2020 when production was 1,383,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 61.7 percent.

Production was 1,813,000 net tons in the week ending September 5, 2019 while the capability utilization then was 78.0 percent. The current week production represents a 21.2 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through September 5, 2020 was 53,269,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 65.9 percent. That is down 20.2 percent from the 66,730,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.6 percent.


