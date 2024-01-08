﻿
US raw steel production up 1.6 percent week-on-week

Monday, 08 January 2024 00:16:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on January 6, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1,707,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 76.9 percent.

Production for the week ending January 6, 2024 is up 1.6 percent from the previous week ending December 30, 2023 when production was 1,680,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 73.1 percent.

Production was 1,680,000 net tons in the week ending January 6, 2023 while the capability utilization then was 75.2 percent. The current week production represents a 1.6 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through January 6, 2024 was 1,707,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 76.9 percent. That is up 1.6 percent from the 1,680,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 75.2 percent.


