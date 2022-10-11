﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US raw steel production down 1.2 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 11 October 2022 00:29:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on October 8, 2022, domestic raw steel production was 1,680,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 75.3 percent.

Production for the week ending October 8, 2022 is down 1.2 percent from the previous week ending October 1, 2022 when production was 1,700,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 77.1 percent.

Production was 1,836,000 net tons in the week ending October 8, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 83.2 percent. The current week production represents a 8.5 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 8, 2022 was 69,707,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 79.4 percent. That is down 4.4 percent from the 72,883,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 81.2 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel US North America 

Similar articles

Hüseyin Ocakçı at IREPAS: Russian imports negatively impact prices in China amid insufficient demand

10 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel posts 12% rise in crude steel output for July-Sept

10 Oct | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.63 percent in late Sept

10 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Ispat Special Products posts 73% fall for crude steel output in July-Sept

10 Oct | Steel News

Indian finished steel exports slump 54 percent in H1 FY 2022-23

07 Oct | Steel News

India’s AMNS receives environmental approval for Hazira plant expansion

06 Oct | Steel News

US raw steel production up 1.0 percent week-on-week

03 Oct | Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.6 percent week-on-week

26 Sep | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.23 percent in mid-September

23 Sep | Steel News

World crude steel output down three percent in August

22 Sep | Steel News