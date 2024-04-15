﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US raw steel production down 1.1 percent week-on-week

Monday, 15 April 2024 00:33:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on April 13, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1,726,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 77.7 percent.

Production for the week ending April 13, 2024 is down 1.1 percent from the previous week ending April 6, 2024 when production was 1,745,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 78.6 percent.

Production was 1,769,000 net tons in the week ending April 13, 2023 while the capability utilization then was 78.6 percent. The current week production represents a 2.4 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through April 13, 2024 was 25,223,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 76.4 percent. That is down 2.4 percent from the 25,853,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 77.9 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel US North America Production 

Similar articles

China’s crude steel output down 1.9% in Q1, steel prices start to rebound in April

16 Apr | Steel News

SAIL’s Bhilai mill achieves highest-ever crude steel output in FY 2023-24

16 Apr | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.47% in early April, inventory down 0.94%

16 Apr | Steel News

UNESID cautiously optimistic for Spanish steel sector in 2024

16 Apr | Steel News

Liquid steel production in Mexico falls to 40-month low in February

12 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 32.1 percent in Q1

10 Apr | Steel News

Ansteel’s crude steel output up 0.15 percent in 2023

09 Apr | Steel News

US raw steel production up 1.3 percent week-on-week

08 Apr | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.63% in late March, inventory down 5.66%

08 Apr | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees highest-ever crude steel output in FY 2023-24

08 Apr | Steel News