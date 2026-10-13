US raw steel production decreases by 0.3 percent - week 41, 2026

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on October 10, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.796 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 77.8 percent.

Production for the week ending on October 10, 2026, decreased 0.3 percent from the previous week ending October 3, 2026, when production was 1.801 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.3 percent.

Production was 1.722 million net tons in the week ending October 10, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 75.1 percent. The current week production represents a 4.1 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 10, 2026, was 73.763 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 79.0 percent. That is up 5.3 percent from 70.083 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.0 percent.