 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US raw steel production decreases by 0.3 percent - week 41, 2026

Tuesday, 13 October 2026 17:32:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on October 10, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.796 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 77.8 percent.

Production for the week ending on October 10, 2026, decreased 0.3 percent from the previous week ending October 3, 2026, when production was 1.801 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.3 percent.

Production was 1.722 million net tons in the week ending October 10, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 75.1 percent. The current week production represents a 4.1 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 10, 2026, was 73.763 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 79.0 percent. That is up 5.3 percent from 70.083 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.0 percent.

Tags: US North America 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

Similar articles

Nucor CSP HRC price up for 12 straight weeks on scant spot supply, higher October scrap

12 Oct | Flats and Slab

US issues preliminary AD results on certain pipe from Vietnam

12 Oct | Steel News

US steel mill shipments up 0.01 percent in August 2026 from July

09 Oct | Steel News

US and Canada rig count increases - week 41, 2026

09 Oct | Steel News

Brazil's September wire rod exports soar 677% as US sales resume

09 Oct | Steel News

US flat steel prices continue up amid supply concerns, rising October scrap

09 Oct | Flats and Slab

US and Brazilian BPI prices inch up on latest deal

09 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

US import long steel prices stable to up amid lower Asian supply, freight rates high

09 Oct | Longs and Billet

US issues final results of CVD review on hot-rolled steel from S. Korea

09 Oct | Steel News

Hertha Metals breaks ground on $100 million high-purity iron plant in Texas

09 Oct | Steel News