Responding to the US proposal to impose 25 percent import tariffs on Indian products, the Indian government has rejected allegations that its industrial and trade policies are contributing to excess manufacturing capacities, in a statement issued by the government on Thursday, November 26.

It said that India did not have any surplus production in any industrial sectors and that any trade-related concerns should be addressed through the ongoing bilateral negotiations.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed a 25 percent tariff on imports from India and the provision of a rate of 17 percent if the two countries finalise a trade agreement. The proposed measures are part of a Section 301 investigations into alleged structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors across several economies, including India.

The Indian government said it had taken note of the USTR's “Notice of Determination and Request for Comments” and that the notice was currently under examination.

"In response to the Notice of Initiation and in subsequent proceedings, the department of commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector," the Indian government said in its statement.

India said it has engaged constructively throughout the investigation and reiterated that trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of negotiations for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.

The USTR has accused India of contributing to structural excess manufacturing capacity through its industrial and trade policies, determining that these practices are unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The USTR cited five alleged practices by India: industrial plans to expand manufacturing, inadequate labour protections, financial repression policies, sustained market access barriers and failure to address global excess capacity and production, including through imports and foreign direct investment from non-market economies.

It identified pharmaceuticals and medical devices, steel, solar and information and communications technology as sectors of concern.