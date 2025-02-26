 |  Login 
US plates in coil imports up 57.4 percent in December from November

Wednesday, 26 February 2025 05:35:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 101,619 mt in December 2024, up 57.4 percent from November and down 12.6 percent from December 2023 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $77.5 million in December 2024, compared to $52.4 million in November and $94.8 million in December 2023.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in December with 71,278 mt, compared to 43,646 mt in November and 63,485 mt in December 2023. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in December include Mexico with 14,201 mt, Brazil with 4,610 mt, the Netherlands with 3,087 mt, and South Korea with 2,882 mt.


