US plates in coil imports up 32.6 percent in January from December

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 134,770 mt in January 2025, up 32.6 percent from December and up 9.2 percent from January 2024 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $102.9 million in January 2025, compared to $77.5 million in December and $113.9 million in January 2024.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in January with 70,863 mt, compared to 71,278 mt in December and 65,002 mt in January 2024. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in January include Mexico with 21,239 mt, South Korea with 13,377 mt, the Netherlands with 12,041 mt, and Sweden with 5,177 mt.