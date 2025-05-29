US plates in coil imports down 17.5 percent in March from February

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 83,639 mt in March 2025, up 9.4 percent from February and down 17.5 percent from March 2024 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $61.8 million in March 2025, compared to $56.4 million in February and $93.0 million in March 2024.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in March with 33,884 mt, compared to 42,011 mt in February and 49,025 mt in March 2024. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in March include Mexico with 26,561 mt, Germany with 11,874 mt, South Korea with 5,033 mt, and the Netherlands with 3,240 mt.