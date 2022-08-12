US plates in coil exports down 8.4 percent in June

Friday, 12 August 2022 19:20:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 35,559 mt in June 2022, down 8.4 percent from May and down 16.8 percent from June 2021. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $37.9 million in June, compared to $37.1 million in the previous month and $44.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in June with 24,763 mt, compared to 26,597 mt in May and 32,037 mt in June 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 10,177 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in June.