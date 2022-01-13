US OCTG imports up 26.8 percent in November

Thursday, 13 January 2022 22:15:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 189,009 mt in November 2021, up 26.8 percent from October and up 469.5 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $251.5 million in November 2021, compared to $205.6 million in October and $38.1 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most OCTG from Mexico in November, with 45,051 mt, compared to 30,297 mt in October and 5,262 mt in November 2020. Other top sources of imported OCTG in November include Korea, with 31,488 mt; Ukraine, with 22,549 mt; Russia, with 19,701 mt; and Argentina, with 19,030 mt.