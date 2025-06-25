 |  Login 
US OCTG imports up 24.9 percent in April 2025

Wednesday, 25 June 2025 06:02:53 (GMT+3)

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 179,744 mt in April this year, up 24.9 percent from March and up 60.6 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $227.7 million in April, compared to $191.8 million in March and $170.4 million in the same month in 2024.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in April with 33,207 mt, compared to 27,226 mt in March and 8,656 mt in April last year. Other top sources of imported OCTG in April include Taiwan with 28,921 mt, Canada with 19,919 mt, and Austria with 27,224 mt.


