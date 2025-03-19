US OCTG imports up 119.6 percent in January from December

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 235,367 mt in January this year, up 119.6 percent from December and up 57.7 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $295.5 million in January, compared to $146.5 million in December and $282.8 million in the same month in 2024.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in January with 115,359 mt, compared to 7,019 mt in December and 21,474 mt in January last year. Other top sources of imported OCTG in January include Taiwan with 22,509 mt, Canada with 21,063 mt, Austria with 16,356 mt, and Mexico with 10,964 mt.