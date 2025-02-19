US OCTG imports up 11.9 percent in December from November

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 107,161 mt in December this year, up 11.9 percent from November and down 0.9 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $146.5 million in December, compared to $138.2 million in November and $203.2 million in the same month in 2023.

The US imported the most OCTG from Taiwan in December with 26,489 mt, compared to 14,987 mt in November and 0 mt in December last year. Other top sources of imported OCTG in December include Austria with 19,130 mt, Canada with 13,986 mt, Mexico with 10,193 mt, and Vietnam with 9,230 mt.