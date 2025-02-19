 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US OCTG imports up 11.9 percent in December from November

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 01:56:25 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 107,161 mt in December this year, up 11.9 percent from November and down 0.9 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $146.5 million in December, compared to $138.2 million in November and $203.2 million in the same month in 2023.

The US imported the most OCTG from Taiwan in December with 26,489 mt, compared to 14,987 mt in November and 0 mt in December last year. Other top sources of imported OCTG in December include Austria with 19,130 mt, Canada with 13,986 mt, Mexico with 10,193 mt, and Vietnam with 9,230 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices stable, rebound expected soon

19 Feb | Tube and Pipe

Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 7.6 percent in 2024

18 Feb | Steel News

US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

17 Feb | Steel News

India’s Welspun Corp receives $347 million order for supplies of HSAW and HFIW pipes to US

17 Feb | Steel News

Thailand launches sunset review on imports of steel pipe from Vietnam

14 Feb | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices stable or fluctuate slightly

13 Feb | Tube and Pipe

India to impose mandatory quality control for stainless seamless tubes and pipes

13 Feb | Steel News

Global Pipe Company to supply LSAW pipes to Aramco

12 Feb | Steel News

Poland’s Rurexpol suspends pipe production

11 Feb | Steel News

Saudi-based East Pipes to increase output with new HSAW pipe production line

11 Feb | Steel News