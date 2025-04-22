US OCTG imports down 57.3 percent in February from January

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 100,523 mt in February this year, down 57.3 percent from January and down 39.1 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $132.9 million in February, compared to $295.5 million in January and $238.9 million in the same month in 2024.

The US imported the most OCTG from Taiwan in February with 23,281 mt, compared to 22,509 mt in January and 23,702 mt in February last year. Other top sources of imported OCTG in February include Canada with 17,182 mt, South Korea with 16,559 mt, Austria with 14,950 mt, and Ukraine with 4,755 mt.