US OCTG exports up 12.4 percent in January from December

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 22,322 mt in January this year, up 12.4 percent from December and up 12.8 percent from January last year. By value, OCTG exports totaled $37.8 million in January, compared to $37.3 million in the previous month and $46.2 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in January with 19,362 mt, compared to 17,216 mt in December and 12,608 mt in January last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US OCTG in January.